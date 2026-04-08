April 8: Prairie fires of 1925

Prairie fires were common across North Dakota. They were most dangerous during the hot, dry summer and fall seasons. Dry prairie grass provided an ideal source of fuel for these widespread fires. Prairie fires occurred regularly and caused extensive damage to buildings and fields of crops. They were a natural but dangerous, characteristic of the ecosystem before the introduction of manmade features like roads and buildings.

1925 was a rough year for fires. It began in late March, when two major prairie fires swept across North and South Dakota, causing extensive damage. Livestock, hay, crops, and farm buildings were lost. By the end of the month, about 150,000 acres had been burned. The fires were so extensive that they were covered in The New York Times.

The fire season continued into April. On this date in 1925, a prairie fire broke out on the Elvin Hoover farm near Moffit. Hoover was able to save his buildings, but four stacks of hay and his hay land were burned. Other farmers suffered as well. Fred Moffit lost all his hay. George Britton lost almost everything, but he was able to save his horses. The fire finally died out at the Soo Line tracks. The citizens of Moffit were greatly relieved. Had the fire reached the town’s wooden buildings, everything would have been lost.

Many factors have decreased the danger of prairie fires. There are fewer wooden buildings. Paved roads can act as firebreaks. Experienced firefighters and even the National Guard are ready to respond. These are all good developments, but it is important not to be complacent.

North Dakota is experiencing an unusually early wildfire season due to a lack of snow cover, moderate drought conditions, and recent high winds. This leaves dry prairie grass and brush that can easily ignite from a lightning strike or an unattended campfire. The danger posed by prairie fires has decreased, but it has not disappeared.

The United States Forest Service urges people to be informed about fire risk and to remain aware of changing conditions. If hikers in grasslands notice any sign of fire, they should call 911 immediately. Adhere to fire restrictions, and remember that Smokey Bear’s warning about forest fires applies to prairie fires as well.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

Bismarck Tribune. “Moffett Correspondence.” Bismarck ND. 4/8/1925. Page 3.

New York Times. “Dakota and Nebraska Check Fires.” New York City NY. 3/28/1925. Page 25.

New Zealand Times. “Prairie Fires.” Wellington New Zealand. 3/30/1925. Page 7.

Kathleen Moum. “Political Prairie Fire: The Nonpartisan League, 1915-1922.” Great Plains Quarterly 7:1 (Winter 1987).

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “Study reconstructs 232-year history of prairie fire in Midwestern US.” https://news.illinois.edu/study-reconstructs-232-year-history-of-prairie-fire-in-midwestern-us/March 22,2025.