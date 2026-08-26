August 26: The Great Comet

Edmund Halley was an English astronomer, mathematician, and physicist. In 1720, he was named the second Astronomer Royal. He produced a map of the stars in the southern sky and received many awards and accolades. On this date in 1682, he made the finding for which he is still remembered today. It was then that Halley identified the comet that still bears his name.

It is often said that Halley "discovered" the comet, but that is not accurate. Halley studied the paths of comets observed by astronomers in 1531, 1607, and 1682. He determined they followed strikingly similar orbits. He proposed the theory that they were actually the same comet, reappearing on a predictable schedule. He calculated its orbit and predicted its return in 1758. He died in 1742 and did not live to see it. But when it arrived on schedule, Halley's name became inextricably connected to the comet.

By 1909, North Dakota newspapers were excited about the return of Halley's Comet, which was expected in April of the following year. It had last appeared in 1835. At 74 years, the comet was just slightly ahead of schedule. There was some controversy over the reported appearance of the comet in January 1910. Because it was visible early, some claimed it was a "tramp" comet and that Halley's Comet would appear weeks later. The Williston Graphic noted that while local residents reported observing a comet, scientists were skeptical that it was Halley's Comet.

That judgment about the so-called "daylight comet" proved to be correct when Halley's Comet finally made its appearance in April. There were grand forecasts about the effect the comet's arrival would have. One professor predicted, "The star dust that will fall from the comet will have much effect on the minds of the people," adding that "the comet will open up a new cycle of thought."

The most famous comet in history is a ball of ice and dust about 10 miles long. It loops around the Sun in a predictable pattern and is visible from Earth every 75 to 79 years. It is the only regularly recurring comet visible to the naked eye. It last appeared in 1986. Anyone hoping to see Halley's Comet will have to be patient. Its next appearance is predicted to be in 2061.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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