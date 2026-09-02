September 2: The 1892 Tariff Conference

By the 1890s, relations between the United States and Canada were evolving. Both countries were growing, and their markets were becoming more integrated despite tariffs. This period laid the groundwork for future trade agreements and deeper economic ties. The two countries developed a powerful bilateral relationship that bolstered each country’s economy while fostering economic interdependence. During the 1890s, both countries sought to reduce trade barriers, and tariffs were a major topic of conversation.

The Prohibition Party candidate John Bidwell made tariffs an element of his platform. He said, “As Americans, we are in favor of protecting all American interests.” In regard to tariffs, however, he observed that “the rich pay comparatively nothing and the masses nearly all the revenue.”

With such close proximity to Canada, North Dakotans paid very close attention to the issue of tariffs, and many were skeptical of their value. One newspaper article echoed Bidwell’s letter when it noted, “Everything which tends to arbitrarily enhance the cost of production diminishes the possible return to labor.”

On this date in 1892, a major trade conference took place in Fargo, North Dakota. The location of the conference was carefully chosen, highlighting the state’s close ties with its northern neighbor. One thousand delegates from across both countries met to address tariff reforms and enhance trade relations between the two countries.

The Fargo conference had major implications for the upcoming election. The Democratic Party saw a way to take advantage of widespread concerns over high tariffs, and the issue was an integral part of the 1892 Democratic platform. The strategy worked. Republicans were blamed for tariff increases and suffered significant losses in the election held the following November. Democrats maintained control of the House of Representatives, and Grover Cleveland won the presidency over Republican Benjamin Harrison.

The course of U.S.-Canada trade has not always run smoothly. For decades, there has been a dispute over trade in softwood lumber, which is primarily used in home construction. Since 1989, U.S.-Canada trade has been governed by the U.S.-Canada Free Trade Agreement, then by the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, and now by the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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