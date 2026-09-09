September 9: The Original Social Media

Social media has become an important part of modern life. Although the technology that allows for two-way communication is modern, the concept of social media is nothing new. People have always been interested in what other people are doing, and they have always had ways of finding out.

When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press, it led to an information revolution as earthshaking as the internet has been. The technology led to the creation of newspapers. Newspapers played a crucial role in spreading information and delivering news. Unlike today’s social media, newspaper communication was one-way. Nevertheless, newspapers also played a role in shaping public opinion and keeping people connected.

Local newspapers regularly featured what we would call today a “gossip column.” Gossip columns are generally associated with celebrities, focusing on their private lives and especially on scandals, whether real or made up. Local newspapers featured similar columns that focused on local people and events. The events featured seem small and amusing today, but the columns were the social media of the day. They were the equivalent of someone posting online about what they had for dinner or where they went on vacation.

On this date in 1921, readers of the Washburn Leader learned that “Carl Knudtson was up from Bismarck over Labor Day visiting his folks and other friends.” Miss Charlotte Fisher returned to Washburn after spending a week in Blackwater visiting family and friends. Some notices were more detailed. John Rothjen was visiting friends and attending to business. The post went into some detail about his property east of town, where he farmed for “a good many years” before moving out of state. This was also the place where births were announced. Readers learned that Mr. and Mrs. John Holkub had a new daughter, and mother and baby were doing fine.

Newspapers, the forerunners of today’s social media, are still in print, although their numbers are declining. In 2024, 136 newspapers ceased publication. Today, there are only 938 newspapers in the entire country. Much of the news is disseminated by national newspapers like the Washington Post and New York Times. But at one time, every small town had its own newspaper, keeping local citizens up to date on events both big and small.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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