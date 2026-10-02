October 2: No Place Like Home

On this date in 1908, newspapers reported on the arrest and seasonal enterprise of a serial thief pursuing his third hitch in the state penitentiary. Mr. Malloy, alias Kennedy and Murphy, allegedly stole men’s overcoats in autumn in order to secure food and shelter for the winter. The Grand Forks Evening Times said, “Malloy who stole the overcoat and who has been sent to the Penitentiary three times on the same charge will probably plead guilty to get into Winter quarters.”

His first arrest was six years earlier for stealing an overcoat from a Grand Forks store. It was chained to a mannequin, which the thief took for a walk, knowing he’d be caught. The State’s Attorney surmised that the thief aimed to break into jail. He gave his name as Kennedy, said he had spent all his money in saloons, and wouldn’t promise to reform if given a light jail sentence. He got a year in the penitentiary and was released.

Malloy again stole an overcoat in Grand Forks. He waived examination in court and admitted he was lonesome outside the “Big House.” He hoped to be assigned to his old job cleaning up the state capitol grounds and interior for the state legislature sessions. Asked if he would agree to reform if he was given a jail sentence instead, he wouldn’t promise. After 30 days, he was released. The chief of police had been notified. Within a few minutes, Malloy was arrested for stealing another overcoat. This time, he was given four and a half years.

After being released, he returned to Grand Forks and was arrested again for stealing a fur overcoat from a store. He admitted he was anxious to go back to prison, where he could have a good bed and plenty to eat. Although 60 years old, he scorned the suggestion of going to the poor farm.

On October 3, 1908, Malloy pleaded guilty to grand larceny in Grand Forks District Court and was sentenced to five years of hard labor at the North Dakota State Penitentiary. His final resting place may well have been the prison graveyard.

Dakota Datebook by Lise Erdrich

Sources:

