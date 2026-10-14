October 14: A Mecca for Homesteaders

Adams County was created in 1907 with land that was broken off from Hettinger County. It is located in southwestern North Dakota and encompasses 987 square miles. The county was named for John Quincy Adams, a Milwaukee Railroad official who was a distant relative of President John Quincy Adams. A substantial influx of homesteaders to the area began in 1906, encouraged by the Homestead Act. New settlers anticipated the arrival of the Chicago, Milwaukee & Puget Sound Railway, which promised reliable transportation and would contribute to the prosperity of the area.

The town of Hettinger is the county seat of Adams County. Hettinger County was named for Mathias Hettinger, an early North Dakota pioneer. When Adams County broke off from Hettinger County, the first residents of the first town named it Hettinger for the same man. So, he has both a county and a county seat named in his honor. The website for the town of Hettinger describes it as a hidden gem at the heart of farm and ranch country. It is located about four miles from South Dakota.

On this date in 1907, it was reported that an auction of lots in Lemmon, just across the border in South Dakota, had been wildly successful. An auction was scheduled for the sale of lots in Hettinger on October 24. The Dickinson Press promised that Hettinger would be the best town on the Milwaukee Railroad line and boasted about its “endless resources.” The Northern Pacific Railroad eventually ran through Hettinger and encouraged further settlement. Life on the frontier is more civilized than it was in the early period of settlement. But while early settlers faced the trials of isolation and severe weather, those challenges still remain.

As of 2024, the population of Hettinger was 1,043. The highest population recorded was 1,574 in 1990. The town is located in the heart of the Badlands. Hettinger touts itself as an excellent destination, whether it’s for a scenic road trip or an opportunity for outdoor adventure, including fishing and hunting. The Dakota Buttes Museum offers a glimpse into the history of the area. The early settlers would be proud of the small but vibrant town they founded.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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