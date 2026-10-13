October 13: International Risk Reduction Day

Direct global disaster costs reach about $200 billion annually, but the overall economic impact goes as high as $2 trillion as the economy suffers disruption. Wealthier countries suffer the most when it comes to economic costs, but developing countries suffer more in terms of human suffering.

Aware of these concerns, the United Nations designated October 13 as International Risk Reduction Day in 1989. The day is observed annually to raise awareness about reducing risks from natural disasters. The theme for 2026 is “Resilience Starts at Home.” The theme was chosen to recognize that the home is the primary site where disaster impacts are felt most. It draws attention to the fact that natural disasters can have a catastrophic impact on both an economic and personal level, and the best strategy is to be prepared.

North Dakota is no stranger to natural disasters, and the list of “most common disasters” for the state is disturbingly broad. While flooding is the most frequent and costly natural disaster, severe storms, including thunderstorms and hail, can cause significant damage to crops and buildings. Blizzards cause disruptions and hazards to businesses as well as personal life. Tornadoes are less frequent, but the damage can be greater in a short period of time. North Dakota has also seen extensive damage caused by wildfires. These natural disasters pose significant risks to the state.

The North Dakota Hazard Mitigation Plan was designed to prepare North Dakota for this wide variety of potential disasters. The plan identifies hazards and provides strategies to cope with them. It is updated regularly as conditions and available resources change. It offers strategies for coordination among state and local agencies and governments. Key areas of focus are flood management, emergency response, and public health.

The Emergency Services Department offers information on its website at www.des.nd.gov for public awareness. North Dakotans can find information there on burn restrictions, public alerts, and resources for emergencies and disasters. The most recent Hazard Mitigation Report can also be found there. North Dakotans are reminded of the United Nations’ risk reduction advice: The best time to prepare is before disaster strikes.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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