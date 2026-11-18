We take time zones for granted. We know we have to move our clocks forward or back as we travel east or west from one time zone to another, and it happens in a predictable manner. We don’t find it the least bit unusual. But it wasn’t always that way.

At one time, there were more than 144 local time zones! The time could be different in neighboring towns and cities. This wasn’t critical when travel was slow. It all changed with the arrival of the railroads. A trip that once took days could now be completed in hours. Travelers had no way of knowing what time they would arrive at their destinations, as it was almost impossible to coordinate train schedules. The result was endless confusion.

On this date in 1883, American and Canadian railroads came to an agreement. They established and synchronized four standard time zones for the continental United States and Canada. These are the ones we know today: Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific. They replaced the many competing local time zones that had previously been in use. Two lesser-known time zones were added later. Alaska has its own time zone, while the Hawaii-Aleutian time zone includes Hawaii and the Aleutian Islands.

The boundaries of time zones don’t follow state lines. Some states, like Nevada and Pennsylvania, are entirely within one time zone. Others, like Tennessee and Kentucky, span two time zones. North Dakota falls into that category. About 80 percent of the state is in the Central Time Zone. Eight counties in the southwestern part of the state, west of the Missouri River, fall within the Mountain Time Zone. McKenzie, Dunn, and Sioux counties are split between Central and Mountain time.

Standard time zones were crucial to the development of the railroads, and railroads were crucial to the development of North Dakota. The introduction of standard time zones improved railroad safety by eliminating confusion caused by hundreds of competing local times. Misunderstandings not only caused passengers to miss their connections but also led to accidents. Trains sometimes collided when they unexpectedly found themselves on the same track at the same time. Synchronized time zones were quite literally lifesavers.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

