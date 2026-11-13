November 13: Browder v. Gayle

From the 1880s onward, many American states enforced segregation through what were known as “Jim Crow” laws. States could impose legal punishments intended to prevent people from associating with members of a different race. Local governments could also pass their own Jim Crow laws. Racial intermarriage was banned in many places, and other laws required businesses to maintain separate facilities for white people and members of other races.

Jim Crow laws are primarily associated with the Southern states, and many people think they only applied to Black Americans. But the laws could affect people of other races as well. In California, people of Asian descent were often targets of such laws. And in North Dakota, which had a relatively small Black population, discrimination was directed mainly at Native Americans. A 1933 education statute stated that “it would not be expedient to have the Indian children mingle with the white children in our educational institutions by reason of the vastly different temperament and mode of living and other differences and difficulties of the two races.”

On this date in 1956, the Supreme Court decision Browder v. Gayle addressed some of the disparities caused by segregation. The decision ordered the desegregation of public transportation in Montgomery, Alabama. Its implications extended beyond Alabama to other states and minority groups. The case established a legal framework against segregation that could be applied to other minority groups, including Native Americans, who faced similar discrimination in public services and continue to face challenges today.

Browder v. Gayle contributed to the momentum of the growing civil rights movement. The decision directly affected public transportation policies, but it also highlighted the importance of equal treatment under the law, encouraging those who sought to end discrimination more broadly.

Native Americans still face challenges, but North Dakota has implemented policies to address historical discrimination. The North Dakota Human Rights Coalition promotes diversity and inclusion in schools and communities. State initiatives include the School Equity and Quality Act, which provides resources and support to schools with high proportions of students from marginalized communities. North Dakota has made progress in addressing systemic racism and discrimination.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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