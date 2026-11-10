November 10: McClusky, North Dakota

Although a post office named McClusky, North Dakota, began operating in 1903, the town itself wasn’t laid out until 1905, when the railroad reached the area. It is the county seat of Sheridan County, which is named for Civil War hero General Philip Henry Sheridan. The town is named for William Henderson McClusky, one of the original pioneers. Located near the geographical center of the state, McClusky claims the title of “the heart of North Dakota.” The town was settled primarily by Norwegian immigrants and Germans from Russia.

McClusky’s growth was fueled by agriculture. Industrious farmers turned prairie sod into prosperous farms. A temporary courthouse was housed in a building on Main Street, but a permanent courthouse was clearly needed. The Bismarck Tribune reported that the deed to the new building had been delivered to the county commissioners and that the building was valued at $10,000. It was expected to be completed on this date in 1909.

There was, however, a problem. The new building was a fairly simple wooden structure, and there was a rivalry over which town would serve as the county seat. The citizens of nearby Goodrich thought their town had the better location. The city fathers of McClusky were determined to hold on to that honor and began planning a grander structure. They managed to hold off Goodrich until the new courthouse was completed thirty years later.

The new courthouse is still standing. It was a Works Progress Administration project and opened in 1939. It is a three-story concrete building that houses the County District Court. It was designed by Minot architect Ira L. Rush, who also designed courthouses for Adams, Burleigh, and Adams counties. Two features of the building helped McClusky cement its claim to remain the county seat. First, the building’s longevity would eliminate the need for a replacement well into the future. Second, the county used most of its available building funds, making future construction unlikely.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the current courthouse is a historically significant building with an impressive Art Deco design. The report describes the building as “immensely important” to both the architectural and political history of the county. It was added to the register in 1985 because of its architectural significance and historical importance.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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