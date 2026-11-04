November 4: Wagons West

The first wagon train of pioneers arrived in California after a 1,730-mile journey that took five months. The Bartleson-Bidwell Party was the first organized wagon train to successfully cross the Rocky Mountains and reach California, arriving on this date in 1841. The group’s success demonstrated that the journey was feasible and marked a pivotal moment in westward expansion. More settlers were encouraged to make the attempt.

The first significant wagon trains began reaching Dakota Territory in the 1860s. They followed established trails, the most famous of which was the Oregon Trail. Pembina, established in 1812, was the first official town in what would become North Dakota. It was founded by Scottish and Irish settlers on the site of an old trading post. Demonstrating the difficulty of attracting settlers, Fargo was not founded until 1871, and Bismarck did not come into existence until 1872.

Setting out on a wagon train was an adventure not to be taken lightly. It was expensive and challenging. A wagon alone cost between $100 and $400. Oxen cost about $25 each, and a wagon was typically pulled by two or four animals. Families had to budget for food and other supplies, such as clothing and tools. The total cost could reach $1,000 or more. In today’s economy, that could amount to as much as $30,000. Pioneers saw the journey as an investment in their families’ futures.

Wagon trains often started out from Independence, Missouri. The driving distance to Fargo is 613 miles by modern roads. The trail was longer, about 1,000 miles, and a wagon train traveled about 15 miles a day. For these pioneers, the journey took four to six months, and every step of the way was a challenge.

Movies and TV programs show pioneers happily riding in their wagons, but in reality, everyone walked except the very old or the very young. This helped avoid putting additional strain on the animals pulling the wagons. There were rivers to cross and mountains to climb. Timing was everything. Leave too early, and there wouldn’t be enough grass for the oxen. Leave too late, and getting caught in a blizzard was a real danger. Anyone heading to Dakota Territory had to really want to go.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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