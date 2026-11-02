November 2: Oh, Canada!

Americans have always been interested in Canada, even before the United States was officially a country. General Benedict Arnold led a force north during the Revolutionary War, but his effort to convince Canadians to join the Patriot cause was unsuccessful. There were several American attempts to capture parts of Canada during the War of 1812. In 1838, a clandestine group known as the Patriot Hunters was convinced that Canadians were anxious to rid themselves of British tyranny. A motley force crossed the St. Lawrence River to claim a Canadian province, but things did not go as planned. They were captured and shipped off to a prison in Australia.

In 1890, American lawmakers passed the McKinley Tariff, which imposed significant tariffs on imported goods. There was hope that Canada would join America to avoid these tariffs. The plan backfired. Canada retaliated with high tariffs on American goods. The American obsession with Canada quieted down, but it did not disappear.

On this date in 1911, an article in the Bismarck Tribune informed readers that Representative Champ Clark, the Speaker of the House, strongly favored annexing our northern neighbor. He was on a speaking tour and made a promise to his audiences. He told them that if he ran for president on a promise to annex Canada, he would win every single state. In fact, he was not even able to win the nomination.

North Dakotans' interest in Canada was nothing new. In 1901, the Langdon newspaper declared, “Somebody should start a movement at once for the annexation of Canada.” Based on the status of Puerto Rico, it should be possible to govern Canada “without giving them any representatives in Congress.”

Today, there is a mixed reaction in North Dakota to the prospect of annexing Canada. North Dakota and Manitoba, in particular, have shared a long and prosperous relationship. Imports and exports flow back and forth across the border, and nearly 80% of North Dakota's exports go to Canada. As a state on the northern border, North Dakota has developed a warm relationship with Canada, and Canadians return that affection. One Canadian writes, “We have a lot of love for North Dakota here and treasure the peace, the friendship, the trade and cultural exchange.”

Dakota Datebook by Dr. Carole Butcher

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