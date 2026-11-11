November 11: The Spirit of the West

North Dakota’s cowboy culture has been shaped by a variety of well-known figures, from ranching pioneers to stars of the silver screen. It has been said that Buffalo Bill Cody invented the Wild West. His shows were a wild concoction of cowboys, Indians, cavalry troopers, and stagecoach robberies. Audiences thrilled to performances by sharpshooter Annie Oakley, bronc-riding cowboys, and a herd of bison. The romantic image of the independent cowboy and the vast, open spaces of the plains became firmly established in the minds of Americans who had never witnessed such things firsthand.

Cowboy culture came naturally to North Dakota, where real cowboys rode herd on real cattle. It was natural to embrace values like heroism, independence, and good moral character. Television westerns continued what Buffalo Bill had started. Western heroes were larger than life and had few character flaws. The Lone Ranger and the Cisco Kid were Saturday morning staples, when children were glued to their TV sets. Shows like Bonanza and Gunsmoke targeted adult audiences.

On this date in 1950, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans appeared alongside their famous horse, Trigger. Roy Rogers was a staple of Saturday morning television. Known as the King of the Cowboys, he was greeted with wild enthusiasm by North Dakotans. Rogers had a reputation as a genial man who genuinely enjoyed interacting with his fans. He personally greeted a young man who had won a contest and allowed him to sit on Trigger.

The North Dakota Department of Tourism describes cowboy culture as “the spirit of the American West with a unique blend of tradition, resilience, and frontier heritage.” Visitors to the state are promised an opportunity to immerse themselves in the “rich cowboy lifestyle,” where they can experience “the values, activities, and history that shaped the region’s identity.”

Visitors can explore cowboy museums, enjoy a rodeo, observe real cowboys working cattle, and take in the breathtaking views of the wide-open spaces. They can see herds of wild horses and bison in the Badlands and enjoy a chuckwagon dinner, with food cooked over an open fire while listening to cowboy ballads.

North Dakota is a major agricultural state that leads the nation in the production of several commodities, including durum wheat, flaxseed, and honey. But cowboy culture remains deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of North Dakotans.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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