November 16: Standing with our Northern Neighbor

In 1914, the United States was sitting out the war in Europe, but North Dakotans followed the conflict closely, and every newspaper carried war news. Interest grew when the United States entered the war in the spring of 1917. On this date in 1917, concern centered on the state of the Canadian army. The Bismarck Tribune reported that “wastage”—the term used for casualties—exceeded the number of recruits during the same period. It was beginning to sink in that a massive number of men would never come home.

Before entering the war, the United States extended more than $2 billion in loans and contributed vast amounts of war supplies, including munitions and food. Finally, it joined the war in 1917. General John Pershing [PER-SHING] and a small group of officers and men were the first members of the United States Army to venture to Europe. But they were not the first Americans to go.

Many North Dakotans found ways to directly support Canadian forces even before the United States entered the conflict. In 1914, the Grand Forks Daily Herald reported that Charles Wentz, a Canadian man who had lived in North Dakota, had enlisted as a major in the Canadian Army. In fact, the ties between North Dakota and Canada were so close that Wentz had previously enlisted in Grafton’s Company C of the North Dakota Volunteers and served with that unit in the Philippine-American War.

Reports of North Dakotans enlisting with Canadian forces were quite common. In December 1914, the Fargo Forum and Daily Republican reported that Enoch Fatland of Walcott had enlisted in the Canadian Army and was already in Europe, just a few months after the war began. John Webb of Carlisle enlisted in 1914 and was discharged in 1916 after being wounded five times.

There is a monument in Arlington National Cemetery that most people miss. In 1925, Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King proposed a memorial to the Americans who volunteered for the Canadian Expeditionary Force in World War I. The Canadian Cross of Sacrifice was erected in 1927 and honors about 40,000 Americans who put their lives on the line while serving in the Canadian Army. More than one thousand of those honored were from North Dakota.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

Sources:

