1944 finally saw American boots on the ground in northern Europe following the successful Normandy invasion in June. There was hope in Europe that the nightmare of World War II was about to end, but the situation remained desperate. The Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, combined with a blockade of food supplies, created a dire situation that became known as the Hunger Winter. The Dutch suffered from malnutrition. Between 18,000 and 22,000 Dutch people perished from starvation.

Salvation came dressed in the uniforms of Allied soldiers. On this day in 1944, the Allies began bringing relief to the Dutch. As they pushed the Nazis back, they also brought food. Allied planes made food drops, and Allied soldiers shared their rations with civilians, especially children. But their efforts came at a cost. Approximately 13,000 Allied soldiers were killed in the liberation of the Netherlands. More than 8,000 Americans made the ultimate sacrifice. The Dutch remember.

The American War Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten is the only American war cemetery in the Netherlands. A total of 8,228 Americans are buried there. Among those buried at the cemetery are six recipients of the Medal of Honor and four women. The names of 1,722 missing soldiers are listed on the Walls of the Missing.

The Dutch adopt the graves of the soldiers buried at Margraten and lovingly care for them. So many people want to participate that it is not unusual for someone to spend years on a waiting list for a grave to need a caretaker. One of the caretakers said, “Americans can’t believe that all of the graves are adopted. Dutch people are waiting more than 10 years to get one.”

The service of North Dakota soldiers in World War II is strongly associated with their service in the Pacific. But North Dakotans also served in Europe. The graves at Margraten include about fifteen North Dakotans, including Private Neil McIntyre of Williston, Gilbert Van Keuren of Jamestown, and Clifford L. Larson of Bottineau. A Dutch historian is working with volunteers from Fargo and Bottineau to find pictures of the North Dakota soldiers. The pictures will be displayed at the graves. It is a measure of comfort for families to know that the sacrifices of their loved ones will never be forgotten in the Netherlands.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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