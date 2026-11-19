William Jayne served as Dakota Territory’s first governor. Jayne knew President Lincoln as both a close friend and his personal physician. The two men corresponded regularly. Governor Jayne was not shy about sharing his very strong views on slavery.

On March 19, 1862, Jayne had his secretary read a letter on his behalf to members of the first territorial legislature, in which he made his views on slavery very plain.

“I would recommend to your body that you pass a law prohibiting, for all time to come, in this territory, slavery or involuntary servitude except for crime. I should hope to see such a law passed without a dissenting voice. I hope that the free air of Dakota may never be polluted, or her fair virgin soil pressed, by the footprint of a slave.”

Governor Jayne resigned in March 1863 and returned to his home in Springfield, Illinois. He maintained his close ties with Lincoln and quickly learned of Lincoln’s presentation at Gettysburg, where, on this date in 1863, Lincoln memorialized those who had given their lives in the cause of freedom.

In under two minutes, Lincoln spoke the most famous 272 words in American history. His Gettysburg Address has been called the crown jewel of American rhetoric. Perhaps the most remembered words in that short address are, “of the people, by the people, for the people.” Lincoln also said, “the world will little note, nor long remember what we say here; but it can never forget what they did here.” He was mistaken. The world noted what he said and continues to be inspired by words uttered 163 years ago.

Jayne admired Lincoln and spoke highly of him. He emphasized Lincoln’s strong moral beliefs, particularly regarding slavery. He said, “No man was less elated by prosperity, or depressed by adversity. He was so mentally balanced, that he could calmly share the triumph or endure defeat.”

Jayne was afraid that, as people who knew Lincoln grew older, details of his life and character might be forgotten. In a speech to the Daughters of the American Revolution, he highlighted the urgency of preserving Lincoln’s legacy before firsthand accounts were lost.

Considering the fact that we are still quoting the Gettysburg Address, there seems to be little danger that Abraham Lincoln will be forgotten.

Dakota Datebook written by Dr. Carole Butcher

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