We’ve Got These Songs To Keep You Warm
Get ready to dive into Davey Bee's Hit Song Vault with Davey and John in this winter episode! They'll share a collection of seasonal songs, but don't expect the typical Christmas tunes, as they've curated a playlist of fun and catchy songs that celebrate the season in a unique way.
Song List
- Bobby Helms, "Jingle Bell Rock"
- Johnny Mathis, "Sleigh Ride"
- The Ventures, "Sleigh Ride"
- Bing Crosby, "Wonderful World Of Winter"
- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Winter Wonderland"
- Dean Martin, "A Marshmallow World"
- Elle Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra, "I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm"
- Dolly Parton & Rod Stewart, "Baby, It’s Cold Outside"
- Julie Andrews, "My Favorite Things"
- Frank Sinatra, "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow"
- The Ronettes, "Frosty The Snowman"