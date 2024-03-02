© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

We’ve Got These Songs To Keep You Warm

Published March 2, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Get ready to dive into Davey Bee's Hit Song Vault with Davey and John in this winter episode! They'll share a collection of seasonal songs, but don't expect the typical Christmas tunes, as they've curated a playlist of fun and catchy songs that celebrate the season in a unique way.

Song List

  • Bobby Helms, "Jingle Bell Rock"
  • Johnny Mathis, "Sleigh Ride"
  • The Ventures, "Sleigh Ride"
  • Bing Crosby, "Wonderful World Of Winter"
  • Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Winter Wonderland"
  • Dean Martin, "A Marshmallow World"
  • Elle Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra, "I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm"
  • Dolly Parton & Rod Stewart, "Baby, It’s Cold Outside"
  • Julie Andrews, "My Favorite Things"
  • Frank Sinatra, "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow"
  • The Ronettes, "Frosty The Snowman"
Tags
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault WinterJohn DavidDavey Bee
Related Content