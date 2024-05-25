The Return of the Fabulous 50s Singers
Step back in time once again with Davey Bee's Hit Song Vault podcast as the captivating conversation about 1950s singers continues! This episode promises more fun as Davey Bee and John David explore the music of the 50s, featuring iconic artists like Elvis, Bobby Darin, Sam Cooke, and all the fantastic tunes of famous chart-toppers from the golden era of music.
Song List
- Patti Page, "Tennessee Waltz"
- Stan Freberg, "Try"
- Johnnie Ray, "Cry"
- Pat Boone, "Speedy Gonzales," "Tutti Frutti," "Love Letters In The Sand"
- Tommy Sands, "Teenage Crush"
- Paul Anka, "Lonely Boy"
- Elvis Presley, "(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear"
- Frankie Laine, "Moonlight Gambler"
- Frankie Avalon, "Venus (Disco Version)," "Venus"
- Bobby Darin, "Mack The Knife"
- Sam Cooke, "You Send Me"
- Andy Williams, "Lonely Street"
- Jackie Wilson, "Lonely Teardrops"
- Mel Tormé, "The Way You Look Tonight"
- Frank Sinatra, "Witchcraft"
- Dean Martin, "That’s Amore"
- Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormé, "I Can’t Stop Talking About You"
- Steve Lawrence, "Pretty Blue Eyes"