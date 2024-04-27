The Motown Sound
Davey Bee's Hit Song Vault is a must-listen podcast for any music lover, especially those who appreciate the iconic Motown Sound!
From the smooth harmonies of The Temptations to the soulful vocals of Marvin Gaye, get ready for a journey through the golden era of Motown with hosts Davey Bee and John David.
Song List
- The Supremes, "Stop! In The Name Of Love"
- Stevie Wonder, "Fingertips Part 2"
- Jr. Walker and The All Stars, "Shotgun"
- Andy Williams, "Canadian Sunset"
- Eddie Heywood, "Begin The Beguine"
- Mary Wells, "My Guy"
- Huey Lewis and The News, "It’s All Right"
- The Impressions, "It’s All Right"
- Creedence Clearwater Revival, "I Heard It Through The Grapevine"
- Marvin Gaye, "I Heard It Through The Grapevine"
- The Miracles, "The Tracks Of My Tears"
- Phil Collins, "(Love Is Like A) Heatwave"
- Martha and The Vandellas, "Heat Wave"
- The Marvelettes, "Please Mr. Postman"
- The Temptations, "My Girl"
- The Four Tops, "Reach Out I’ll Be There"