Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

Fabulous Singers of the 1950s

Published May 11, 2024 at 1:00 AM CDT
Immerse yourself in the captivating sounds of the 1950s as Davey Bee and John David share the biggest hits that defined a generation. From the smooth sounds of crooners to the energetic beats of pop music, this episode promises to transport you back in time to an era of musical brilliance!

Song List

  • Perry Como, "Catch A Falling Star"
  • Eddie Fisher, "I Need You Now"
  • Johnny Mathis, "Chances Are," "The Twelfth Of Never, " "Sweet Thursday," "Misty"
  • Tony Bennett, "In The Middle Of An Island"
  • Teresa Brewer, "Music, Music, Music (The Nickelodeon Song)"
  • Doris Day, "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)"
  • Rosemary Clooney, "Come On-A My House"
  • Nat King Cole, "Mona Lisa"
  • The Tarriers, "The Banana Boat Song"
  • Harry Belafonte, "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)"
  • Guy Mitchell / Marty Robbins / Tommy Steele and The Steelmen, "Singing The Blues"
  • Eddy Arnold & The Hugo Winterhalter Orchestra, "The Cattle Call"
