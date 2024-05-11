Fabulous Singers of the 1950s
Immerse yourself in the captivating sounds of the 1950s as Davey Bee and John David share the biggest hits that defined a generation. From the smooth sounds of crooners to the energetic beats of pop music, this episode promises to transport you back in time to an era of musical brilliance!
Song List
- Perry Como, "Catch A Falling Star"
- Eddie Fisher, "I Need You Now"
- Johnny Mathis, "Chances Are," "The Twelfth Of Never, " "Sweet Thursday," "Misty"
- Tony Bennett, "In The Middle Of An Island"
- Teresa Brewer, "Music, Music, Music (The Nickelodeon Song)"
- Doris Day, "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)"
- Rosemary Clooney, "Come On-A My House"
- Nat King Cole, "Mona Lisa"
- The Tarriers, "The Banana Boat Song"
- Harry Belafonte, "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)"
- Guy Mitchell / Marty Robbins / Tommy Steele and The Steelmen, "Singing The Blues"
- Eddy Arnold & The Hugo Winterhalter Orchestra, "The Cattle Call"