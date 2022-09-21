© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Juliet Patterson: "Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide" ~ Policing with Wellness: Dr. Aaron Suomala Folkerds

Published September 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 - “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide” explores author Juliet Patterson’s grief journey following her father’s suicide. ~~~ Being a police officer is a tough job, perhaps tougher than ever. Helping the police manage is Dr. Aaron Suomala Folkerds, an ELCA ordained minister who teaches full time at MSUM in counseling, but also works for the Moorhead Police Department as wellness coordinator, embedded counselor, and chaplain. He joins us to explain this important new type of police work.

