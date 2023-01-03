© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

"The Lie Detector" ~ Chuck Lura on Snowflakes ~ Outgoing Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford

Published January 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 - From preventing torture, to outing homosexuals, the polygraph machine has a storied history. That history is explored in “The Lie Detector,” the latest episode of American Experience. It premieres tonight, January 3rd. We visit with filmmaker Rob Rapley about this “uniquely American” phenomenon. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on snow and snowflakes. ~~~ News director visits with outgoing Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.

