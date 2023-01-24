Bloody Sunday Forum at UMary ~ Natural North Dakota ~ Plains Folk Essay ~ Libraries and Healthy Communities

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 - The University of Mary is presenting its 8th Annual Bloody Sunday Forum, examining peace and reconciliation issues stemming from “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland (1968 – 1998). We visit with featured guest Ronan McCloskey, a renowned filmmaker from Northern Ireland; and Dr. Michael Taylor, professor of education at the university. ~~~ Today we share a Natural North Dakota essay, “Hugh Glass and Grizzly Bears.” ~~~ Tom Isern has a Plains Folk essay, “Two Guys in a Dugout.” ~~~ Betty Adams is the director of the West Fargo Library. She discusses the future of the library, services and programs that are available for patrons, and the role libraries play in healthy North Dakota Communities.