Ross Collins on Chocolate ~ ShaunAnne Tangney on Haiku

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - We kick off our popular Short and Sweet membership drive (which always features those great chocolate truffles from Nichole's Fine Pastry) by visiting with NDSU professor Ross Collins, the author of “Chocolate, a Cultural Encyclopedia.” ~~~ What does our Short and Sweet membership drive have to do with the Japanese poetry form of haiku? We’ll explain as we learn about haiku from ShaunAnne Tangney, retired professor of English at Minot State University.