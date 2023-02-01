Veterans Story Preservation Day ~ Prairie Recovery Center

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 - Veterans Story Preservation Day will be Monday, February 6th at the Fargo Air Museum. Every veteran has a story worth being told and the Museum will preserve history by conducting a 30 minute audio and/or visual recorded video of Veterans from all service branches. We visit with Ryan Thayer, executive director/CEO of the Fargo Air Museum, and Max Sabin, collections manager. ~~~ Veterans’ oral histories can sometimes involve trauma. There’s even an effort to name an overpass in Jamestown "Hidden Wounds Veterans Overpass." At the suggestion of a listener, we explore the problem of PTSD as we visit with Amanda McMahon, executive director of the Prairie Recovery Center in Raleigh, North Dakota. In addition to PTSD, we’ll also learn about the other services they provide.