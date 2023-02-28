Professor Kirsten Benson on Transgender Issues ~ Filmmaker Ejaz Khan

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 - North Dakota and a number of other states are considering legislation regarding transgender issues. Those issues are complex, involving a lot of emotion and instinctual reactions. Dr. Kirsten Benson has done considerable research on transgender people. She’s a former faculty member at NDSU, and is now an assistant professor in the Department of Human Development and Psychological Counseling at Appalachian State University. She joins us to discuss her research and how it might inform the decisions legislators face. ~~~ Sex trafficking is a serious problem, and indigenous women are disproportionately affected. Joining us is Ejaz Khan who is filming a movie titled “Trapped.” It’s a fictional narrative film that tells the story of sex trafficking in a small North Dakota Town.