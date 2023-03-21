© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
podcast-mainst.jpg
Main Street

Writer Juliet Patterson ~ Crystal Alberts on the UND Writers Conference

Published March 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
UND_WritersConf.jpg

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 - The 54th Annual UND Writers Conference gets underway Thursday. This year’s theme focuses on healing. Juliet Patterson is one of the featured authors, so today we thought it would be a good time to reair a conversation about her book, “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide.” It explores her grief journey following her father’s suicide. ~~~ Crystal Alberts is the organizer of the UND Writers Conference. She joins us with more information about this year’s conference.

Main Street