Theatre NDSU Marc Devine ~~ PCAND Lindsey Burkhardt & Veronica Wiesz, Johnathan Repoyo ~~ Tom Isern, "The Baggage Coach Ahead”

Theatre NDSU has produced a documentary-style look at the Fargo Moorehead foster care system. It’s an out of the box performance and begins run on March 30th. The show will be performed in the Memorial Union Art Gallery on the NDSU Campus. It’s written and directed by assistant professor Marc Devine, and he’ll be our guest. Tom Isern reads his Plains Folk essay titled: “The Baggage Coach Ahead.” And the staff of Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota also are in studio, and join us to discuss the issue of child abuse and to invite our listeners to join the walk a mile event coming up on April 29th. Also joining us is Johnathan Repoyo, Prairie Public education associate and early childhood specialist.