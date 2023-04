Tuesday, April 11, 2023 - Sue Backer of Spiritwood visits with Craig Blumenshine about her experience being diagnosed with ALS. ~~~ Arcadia Publishing is out with a new book: “Images of Aviation, North Dakota Air National Guard.” Joining us are the authors, David Lipp, retired public affairs officer for the North Dakota Air National Guard; and Max Sabin, collections manager at the Fargo Air Museum.