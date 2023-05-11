Governor Doug Burgum ~ Baseball Writer Tim Hagerty ~ Birdnote: The Catbird

Thursday, May 11, 2023 - Governor Doug Burgum is John Harris’s guest in an excerpt from tonight’s Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Tim Hagerty is the author of “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball.” Did you know that a Fargo vs. Grand Forks game set a still-active baseball record? And why did fans in Grafton throw coins at the players? We visit with the author. ~ A BirdNote feature on catbirds.