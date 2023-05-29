Philosophical Currents on Progress ~ Memories and Reflections from Veterans

Monday, May 29, 2023 - What is progress? Where do our ideas about progress come from? How come progress looks different from one person to the next? We explore the topic in this month's Philosophical Currents with philosopher Jack Russell Weinstein. ~~~ For Memorial Day, we hear memories of times on service from veterans on their experience and remembering their fallen comrades. Max Sabin interviews North Dakota native Randy Weimer about his service as a navigator on B-52s in Vietnam at the Fargo Air Museum. We also share a Tell Tale: Dakota Folklife and Stories with Donovan Pic.