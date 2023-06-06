"Crow Mary" Author Kathleen Grissom ~ "Prairie Yard and Garden" with Mary and Mike

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 - Kathleen Grissom is the author of “Crow Mary,” a novel based on the life of Goes First, a Crow woman who lived in the late 19th century. It’s the result of 10 years of research. Grissom is a New York Times bestselling author and we’ll learn about the heroic tale of Crow Mary, much of which is set in the upper Midwest. ~~~ "Prairie Yard & Garden" was recently added to Prairie Public's television lineup. It comes to us from Pioneer PBS in Minnesota. We visit with show host Mary Holm, a native of Strasburg, North Dakota; and Mike Cihak, the executive producer.

