Bush Fellow Katie Dachtler ~ Dr. Schwartz on ND Radon

Thursday, June 22, 2023 - Katie Dachtler is one of this year’s recipients of the Bush Foundation Fellowship. As a fellow, she’ll be pursuing a PhD in Change Leadership for Equity and Inclusion. Her background as an adoptee from South Korea and work in mental health informs her approach to leadership and inclusion. ~~~ Dr. Gary Schwartz, chair of the Dept. of Population Health at the UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences discusses North Dakota’s ranking among the most radon-dense states in the nation, the danger that poses, and UND’s new Radon Outreach and Research project.