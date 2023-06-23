Adoption in North Dakota ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "The Flash."

Friday, June 23, 2023 - With the recent Supreme Court decision affirming preference for native children to be adopted by native families, we thought it would be a good time to learn more about adoption here in North Dakota. Joining us is Julie Hoffman, administrator of Adoption Services for the Department of Health and Human Services. ~~~ Dave Thompson joins us for our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “The Flash,” and he comments on actress Glenda Jackson, who passed away on June 15th.