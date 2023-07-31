"Bear Grease" an Indigenous Adaptation of Grease ~ Roosevelt Repriser Michael Romero

Monday, July 31, 2023 - Crystle Lightning never saw people like herself reflected in the arts and media. So along with her husband, MC Redcloud, Lightning thought there was no better way to celebrate their identity in spaces where they felt Indigenous representation was excluded than by revamping one of their favorite musicals — Grease. Their traveling theatre production is called Bear Grease — an Indigenous twist on the traditional story of high school love. The cast has familiar characters, but Bear Grease was written to give each Indigenous influence, with elements of fashion, humor, and music to really make it their own. ~~~ History reprisers can't just know the part. They have to look that part. Michael Romero has a background in theatre and studying costume design. He's currently pursuing a masters from the University of Georgia. He's recently traveled to Medora as part of the Badlands Chautauqua as Theodore Roosevelt repriser. Ashley Thornberg caught up with him right after a fashion show of Roosevelt through the ages.