Alexander Heffner, Host of The Open Mind ~ Dr. Stephen Sroka ~ Edith Roosevelt Repriser Julia Marple

The Open Mind, hosted weekly by Alexander Heffner, is a thoughtful excursion into the world of ideas across politics, media, science, technology, the arts, and all realms of civic life. Main Street visits with the longtime host about his recent discussion with Gov. Doug Burgum and other current topics. ~~~ Our Bill Thomas was recently at the Indian Education Summit -- it is put together by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction for teachers from around the state. He was there to talk about the series you may have noticed within Dakota Datebook “Wisdom of our Elders.” -- but also got a chance to talk to the Summit's Keynote speaker, Dr. Stephen Sroka. ~~~ You can't be in western North Dakota, without finding someone who loves Theodore and Edith Roosevelt. Julia Marple and her husband Larry travel from Ohio every summer to portray the Roosevelts in Medora. Costuming for historical reenactment is a mix of specialty shops, thrift stores, and making the clothes yourself. Ashley Thornberg caught up with Julia, in costume as Edith, backstage at the Town Hall Theatre in Medora.