A Visit to Bison Strides ~ Ben Holsen on Electric Vehicles

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 - People with physical, cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs and veterans and military personnel have an opportunity to build connections and improve mindfulness by working with horses during the summer session of Bison Strides. Main Street stops by the NDSU Equine Center to visit with Doug Kliman, a participating veteran, and Erika Berg, director of the program. ~~~ Ben Holsen, the owner of Holsen Home Solar, says investing in an all-electric pickup truck aligns with his business where he installs solar panel roofs onto people’s homes. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Corbin’s Advice.”