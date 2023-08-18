The Missouri River Heritage Mural ~ The Fire at Prairie Public ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt Reviews "The Last Voyage of the Demeter"

Friday, August 18, 2023 - The beautiful Missouri River Heritage Mural has been installed under the I-94 bridge in Bismarck. A big unveiling event is scheduled for Monday. It’s the culmination of a project that began many months ago by the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation. Here to tell us more are Aaron Barth, the foundation’s executive director; and Emily Sakariassen, project manager. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us to discuss the week’s news. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” the latest in the oft-visited Dracula theme.