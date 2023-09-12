Dr. Scott Acton on James Webb Space Telescope

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Dr. Scott Acton is a Wavefront scientist for Ball Aerospace, and spent decades of his life working on the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope launched from earth Christmas Day in 2021, and has performed well beyond expectations since. In this encore conversation from last February, Dr. Acton discusses his incredible history with the project and what may be next for one of our country’s most brilliant physicists. ~~~ An episode of BirdNote