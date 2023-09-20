Climate Change Lawsuit ~ Goat Yoga

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Main Street visits with Jeffrey B. Simon about his groundbreaking lawsuit against fossil fuel companies to help end man-made heatwaves and the death they cause, ﻿similar to his case regarding the U.S. opioid epidemic where he secured $2+ Billion settlements against pharmaceutical companies. ~~~ This May, Yoga Infinity opened its doors in Lamoure, ND. In addition to offering chair yoga, hot yoga, mom and baby classes, and children’s dance classes, Yoga Infinity is teaming up with the Dakota Goat Company to provide a unique exercise experience: Goat yoga! We visit with Yoga Infinity owner, Julie Waldie.

