Transgender Care ~ Historian Tom Isern ~ Notstock Preview ~ Sue Balcom

Thursday, September 21, 2023 - In an excerpt from the “Conversations on Health Care” podcast, two leading experts in LGBTQ+ health issues discuss what the Human Rights Campaign calls a “state of emergency.” Dr. Marwan Haddad is the immediate past chair of the HIV Medicine Association and the medical director at the Center for Key Populations at Community Health Center, Inc. Dr. Carl Streed is the president-elect of the US Professional Association for Transgender Health and the research lead for the GenderCare Center at Boston Medical Center. They visit with hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter. ~~~ Tom Isern is here with another Plains Folk essay. This one is titled “Quite a Historical Character. ~~~ NOTSTOCK is Minot State's signature arts event, held every fall since 2007. It gets underway today and runs through Saturday. From a recent episode of The Great American Folk Show, here’s host Tom Brousseau with a preview. ~~~ In this week’s episode of Main Street Eats, Sue Balcom has some tips for wrapping up your garden as we head into fall.