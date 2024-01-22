© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Peggy Lee Remembered: Mo Rocca's 'The Death of Cool'

Published January 22, 2024 at 2:54 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Peggy Lee
Wikipedia
Peggy Lee

January 21, 2002 was the anniversary of Peggy Lee’s death.

CBS Correspondent and frequent Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me panelist Mo Rocca wrote a Mo'bituary about Peggy Lee. We revisit a conversation from November of 2023 when he talked with Main Street about his episode of MoBituries dedicated to Peggy Lee, The Death of Cool.

You can see the transcript of the full interview here: https://news.prairiepublic.org/podcast/main-street/2023-11-14/mo-rocca

Main Street