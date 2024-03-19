Poetry Voices, Fargo Film, Toby Keith Tribute: A Cultural Showcase

Show Segments

Poetry Out Loud - Part 2: Bill Thomas interviews North Dakota's poetry champ, offering insights into students' dedication to mastering and articulating poems for a statewide competition.

Fargo Film Festival: Prairie Pulse: Sean Volk provides an overview of the ongoing Fargo Film Festival, sharing highlights and the event's significance with John Harris.

Great American Folk Show Highlights Toby Keith's Career: The segment delves into Toby Keith's impactful career, examining his patriotic anthems and complex legacy amidst personal and political landscapes, highlighted by Michael Patrick F. Smith's op-ed.

