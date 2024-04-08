Digital Transformation: Dakota Digital Review ~ The Eclipse!

Dakota Digital Review: The Dakota Digital Review offers an insightful exploration into digital transformation and education from the perspective of the Dakota Digital Academy (DDA). We visit with the editor, Patrick McCloskey. Launched in 2020 by the North Dakota University System, DDA leads the charge in arming both students and professionals with essential digital skills, leveraging a collaborative partnership with the state’s public and tribal institutions. This issue delves into pressing issues such as the ethical, legal, and societal impacts of digitalization on our economy, military, and broader society. Focused on cybersecurity, software development, and AI's far-reaching effects, the Review is an indispensable guide to navigating the complexities of the digital age. It underscores the vital role of digital literacy and education in equipping individuals for the fast-paced digital future.

The Eclipse: Eclipses capture our imagination and provide valuable scientific insight. We travel with eclipse chaser Dr. Jared Marquis, an assistant professor at UND's Department of Atmospheric Sciences, who'll be measuring the upper atmosphere during the April 8th solar eclipse.