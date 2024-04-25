Summer Travel; Rural Newspapers; News with Dave; The Movies with Matt

Today's Segments:

Summer Road Trips

It's time to start planning summer road trips. We visit with travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson

Rural Newspapers

Take a snapshot of small-town journalism's heartbeat. Let's say we are in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Nestled in the Midwest, Mount Vernon is home to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun, a local newspaper serving two quaint towns amid sprawling farmland. In this report from Harvest Public Media we'll see a unique transition where The Daily Iowan, a student newspaper, steps in to purchase the Sun, embodying a fresh approach amidst the ongoing challenges in the newspaper industry. Harvest Public Media's Jim Meadow's reports.

Dave Thompson's News Review

News director Dave Thompson updates us on the week in news.

Matt's Olien's Movie Review

Matt Olien reviews "Housekeeping for Beginners"

