Travel Wisconsin Dells; Tom Isern; Gion and Farmers Markets; Studio 47

Today's Segments:

Alicia Underlee Newson on Travel - Wisconsin Dells

In this segment, we visit with travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson as she explores the Wisconsin Dells. Known for its scenic beauty and family-friendly attractions, the Wisconsin Dells offers a variety of activities for visitors of all ages. Alicia shares her insights and experiences, providing tips and recommendations for making the most out of a trip to this popular destination.

Dr. Tom Isern Plains Folk Essay "Bunches of Lunches"

Tom Isern's Plains Folk essay, titled "Bunches of Lunches," nostalgically reflects on the enduring community significance of the Starlite dance hall in Fingal. He highlights a recent charitable event at the venue aimed at paying off school lunch debts. Through this story, Isern underscores the disconnection between grassroots community efforts and state responsibilities in addressing basic needs like feeding school children. He advocates for broader support for essential services, emphasizing the importance of community-driven initiatives and the need for systemic change.



Rick Gion & Prairie Plates - Farmers Markets

In this edition of Prairie Plates, Rick highlights the charm and importance of local farmers markets. He delves into the variety of fresh produce and homemade goods available, emphasizing the role these markets play in supporting local farmers and artisans. Rick also discusses the community aspect of farmers markets, where people gather to connect, share recipes, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

Studio 47 Poetry - Robert Burns

This segment focuses on Robert Burns, born on January 25, 1759, in Alloway, Scotland, who is celebrated as the National Bard for his poetry in the Scottish dialect. Despite a challenging upbringing on a farm, Burns achieved fame with his volume "Poems Chiefly in the Scottish Dialect," which led to his financial independence and a full-time writing career. His works, including "Auld Lang Syne" and "Address to a Haggis," remain central to Scottish culture. Burns' legacy is celebrated globally on Burns Night with traditional dinners and recitations, underscoring his lasting impact on literature and cultural heritage.