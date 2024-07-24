Fargo AirSho; Bluegrass Goes Pink; Lefse Burger; Ray's Opera House

Today's Segments

Fargo AirSho Preview: Darren Hall, co-chair of the Fargo Air Show, previews the upcoming event. Tune in to hear about the exciting lineup, special attractions, and what attendees can expect at this year's show.

12th Annual Bluegrass Goes Pink: Jill Weise discusses the 12th Annual Bluegrass Goes Pink event happening on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Cross Ranch State Park. In partnership with the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation, the event includes a full day of activities, amazing bluegrass music, and a candle-lighting ceremony to honor loved ones.

Prairie Plates: Rick highlights the best local dishes and culinary delights from the region. In this segment, Rick Gion and Erik Deathridge bite into a tasty lefse burger at Sons Of Norway in Fargo.

Great American Folk Show - Ray, ND - Tom Brosseau takes us to Ray, ND, a small town on US Highway 2 with a rich history. Discover the town named after a railroad official and learn fascinating stories from one of Ray's longtime residents. This segment is part of the Great American Folk Show, shedding light on the hidden gems of America's small towns, including an Opera House in Ray.