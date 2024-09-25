Strips of Prairie; Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story; Dave and the News

Today's Segments:

From Harvest Public Media, Rachel Kramer reports on a growing trend among farmers in the Great Plains and Midwest who are incorporating strips of prairie into their row crop fields. These prairie strips, which replace only small portions of the land dominated by agriculture, provide numerous environmental benefits, including improving soil and water quality and supporting local wildlife. Efforts are underway to expand the use of these colorful corridors.

Prairie Public's movie critic Matt Olien reviews Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, shares his early Oscar predictions, and recaps the top movies of the summer.

News Director Dave Thompson provides a review of recent news developments.

