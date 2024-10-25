Jessie Veeder on John Prine, Farmers Union Dining, Youth Impact & More

Today's Segments:

Jessie Veeder Remembers John Prine, Nov. 3 Event at Fargo Theater

Jessie Veeder shares her reflections on the impact of legendary singer/songwriter John Prine. Veeder discusses Prine’s influence on her music and the broader American folk music scene, including a tribute to his legacy that highlights his storytelling and authenticity. Her insights provide a heartfelt homage to a musician who continues to inspire artists and audiences alike.

Prairie Plates: Mark Watne on North Dakota Farmers Union

Mark Watne, president of the North Dakota Farmers Union, joins Rick Gion and Prairie Plates to discuss the innovative business model that Farmers Union has embraced, especially in supporting several restaurants. Watne explains how this model supports local agriculture and strengthens the community, illustrating the union’s commitment to sustainable growth and local economic support through unique dining experiences.

Fargo Youth Initiative with Kenzie Olson

Fargo North Senior Kenzie Olson provides insight into the Fargo Youth Initiative’s latest project, Impact Fargo. This initiative aims to empower local high school students, providing them with a platform to address issues important to their generation. Olson’s discussion sheds light on how Impact Fargo encourages youth involvement and gives students a voice in shaping their community’s future.

Movie Review - "Saturday Night"

Matt Olien offers a review of the new movie Saturday Night, breaking down its themes, performances, and impact.

News with Dave

Prairie Public's News Director Dave Thompson presents a summary of the latest news, covering the most significant events in the region and providing listeners with a timely update on current affairs.