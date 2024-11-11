Veterans Day Special - WWII Navigator Rolf Slen

A special Veterans Day program honoring WWII Veteran Rolf Slen. In this heartfelt tribute, Rolf shares stories of his time in service, reflecting on the sacrifices and experiences that shaped his life and the lives of his fellow soldiers. Through his personal account, we gain a deeper appreciation of the courage and resilience shown by those who served during one of history's most challenging periods. This special offers an invaluable perspective on the legacy of WWII veterans and their enduring impact on future generations. Rolf spoke this past February at the Fargo Air Musuem. Max Sabin moderated the event.